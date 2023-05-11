Sunrise brief: Solar developers react to Texas permitting proposal

The 500 MW Roseland Solar project, one of the largest projects under construction in Texas, will be combined with a 50 MW battery storage system.

Texas proposes tightened renewable energy permits: An industry reacts pv magazine USA touched base with several project developers where Texas is a primary market for solar project development activity. Many have stated that should SB 624 remain, they would consider focusing development activity in other states.

Three ways to implement solar and renewables to reduce land use A Nature Conservancy report offers a land-use reduction scenario and framework to help energy planners and policymakers execute informed and equitable net-zero strategies.

Silicon Valley Bank reemerges as a lender, extends credit to Pivot Energy community solar portfolio Subscribers in the portfolio include municipalities, healthcare, food service, and retail companies, as well as 8,000 low-to-moderate income (LMI) households.

California gold rush supporting 2023 residential solar market Ohm Analytics reports an uptick in third-party ownership in several states and believes NEM 2.0 projects will support California installers for many months, while other regional market outlooks vary by energy costs and local incentives.

Energy policy recommendations from environmental groups Senator Joe Manchin’s proposed permit reforms undermine the National Environmental Policy Act, say the groups. A report shares their vision of a more equitable, environmentally-sound energy landscape.

DOE announces $26 million to support eight solar, wind and storage demonstration projects Selected projects in thirteen states and Puerto Rico will be funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and support a resilient grid that automatically adjusts to changing demands.

Biden Administration outlines energy permit reform priorities The administration recommended acceleration of critical electric transmission, acceleration of permitting on federal lands, and cutting duplicative and burdensome analysis and reviews.