Sunrise brief: The income graduated fixed charges in California will harm customers with low electric bills

The world can manufacture enough solar to reach decarbonization goals NREL researchers model viable pathways to supplying the estimated 60 TW of capacity required for decarbonization, and study the effect that disruptive solar technologies may have on deployment cost and market opportunity.
The income graduated fixed charges in California will harm customers with low electric bills Monthly fixed fees proposed by the three major investor-owned utilities in California are expected to lead to higher bills for people who consume low amounts of electricity.
Longi posts 60% annual revenue increase despite polysilicon pricing sensitivity Longi shipped 46.8 GW of silicon modules, representing three years of sequential growth from 24.5 GW shipped in 2020.
RFQ alert: Prologis seeks developers for 1 GW California industrial solar The process is for projects in the 100 kW to 400 kW range, while the logistics facility operator is looking for qualified installers for projects under a three-year timeframe in order to retain California net energy metering (NEM) 2.0 status.
Texas senate approves tight permit restrictions on solar and wind Under a new bill, existing projects could be retroactively removed if new permit requirements are not made. New solar and wind farms would need to win the approval of the Public Utility Commission of Texas, while undergoing yearly fees, tight siting requirements and more.
California solar project portfolio bypasses time-consuming “Super Cluster” study Renewable America will provide distributed capacity for four community choice aggregators in California.
Solar and linear generators cut carbon at California cold storage facility Lineage Logistics moves closer to achieving net-zero carbon by 2040 through innovative use of EVs, energy efficiency measures, linear generators paired with solar, and more.
