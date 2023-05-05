Sunrise brief: Senate votes to resume solar tariffs, threatening clean energy supply

Senate votes to resume solar tariffs, threatening clean energy supply The United States Senate voted to overturn President Biden’s two-year pause on tariffing solar goods shipped from four Southeast Asian nations responsible for 80% of solar supply. Biden is expected to veto the resolution.

California utilities commission sued for gouging rooftop solar payments Three leading environmental groups have filed a petition to the California Court of Appeals to review the state’s solar net energy metering cuts.

New Hampshire utility offers dynamic rates for distributed storage exports An owner of an 8.6 kW PV system and eligible battery system could earn up to $1700 per year in credits under a New Hampshire utility’s dynamic rate program. Certain standalone storage systems, electric vehicles, and EV chargers are also eligible.

Stanley Black & Decker 100% renewable energy powered in Kentucky A 4.3 MW solar project will power the company’s on-site production facility, with excess going to the state.

RFP alert: Tribal solar accelerator seeks projects An accelerator fund for tribal authorities that includes 65 tribes and over 120 tribal individuals will award grants of up to $200,000 for solar projects situated on tribal authority land, and $50,000 grants per year for tribal energy plan proposals.

Solar Earnings Recap: SunPower, Sunrun and SolarEdge pv magazine USA’s recap of notable upstream solar, integrated solar, finance and rooftop installers that reported quarterly or fiscal year earnings over the last week.

Average silver price expected to drop 2% to $21.30 per ounce this year The U.S. Silver Institute’s “World Silver Survey 2022” report shows that the price of the metal will fall slightly this year despite increasing demand from the PV industry.

Florida resort owner deploys 1.51 MW of solar arrays Optimus Energy installed four solar arrays at resorts located in Kissimmee (760 kW), Lake Buena Vista (147 kW), Clearwater (205 kW) and Palm Coast, Fla. (402 kW).