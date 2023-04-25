Sunrise brief: Biden to maintain solar tariff pause with a veto

Biden Administration establishes Office of Environmental Justice Under a new executive order, environmental justice will be embedded into the work of federal agencies with special focus on communities most affected by toxic pollution and disproportionate environmental harms.
Biden to maintain solar tariff pause with veto Legislators are moving to restore tariffs for the shipment of solar components from four major Southeast Asian nations, but the President will veto the move and maintain the pause on tariffs.
Green hydrogen production can be profitable in much of the U.S. Green hydrogen projects can be profitable in “wide swaths” of the U.S., supported by new federal tax credits for clean hydrogen, according to a financial modeling analysis by the policy consultancy Energy Innovation.
Maryland community solar poised for take off Maryland’s new community solar program provides a blueprint that other states can follow, helping to increase use of locally generated energy and offering numerous benefits to communities.
Google partners for 500 MW environmental justice-focused distributed solar portfolio The largest corporate backing of distributed solar in the United States, in partnership with EDP Renewables, will be funded in part through Google’s purchase of renewable energy credits called the ImpactREC.
St. John’s Santa Fe college undergoes solar and energy efficiency makeover Partnering with Ameresco, the college will install solar, electric vehicle charging and comprehensive energy efficiency measures.
Interactive map shows EV charging locations near National Parks The National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL) developed a new interactive tool in collaboration with the National Park Service, showing where EV charging sites can be found at any of the United States’ more than 400 national parks, monuments and historic sites.
