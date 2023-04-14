Sunrise brief: California utilities commission rejects solar microgrid proposal

California utilities commission rejects solar microgrid proposal The commission deemed Sunnova’s application to be an attempt to create a monopoly, while simultaneously showing affinity toward investor-owned utility-run microgrids.
Top PV module manufacturers by shipment volume in 2022 TrendForce has ranked the top six module manufacturers by shipment volume in 2022, with Longi topping the list, followed by Trina Solar and JinkoSolar. JA Solar, Canadian Solar, and Risen Energy rounded out the top six, in a year dominated by large-format modules.
50 states of solar incentives: Idaho Idaho is big on renewables but short on solar, with hydropower as its primary energy source.
SunPower secures $450 million to support loan business The capital raise is expected to support SunPower’s residential solar and storage oan program.
How many solar panels would have been needed to power the Death Star? How many 400 W panels would The Empire have needed to keep the lights on in the Death Star, had Emperor Palpatine had an ESG audit to sign off? How many PV modules would Marty and Doc have needed to fix on the DeLorean to get the flux capacitor fired up? pv magazine and English solar installer Solar Fast are happy to provide the answers…
Funding opportunity of $6.5 million announced for innovative solar projects The Department of Energy and Solar Energy Technologies Office is seeking more novel ideas rather than those based on established technologies, with the intent of the funding being to deploy solar technologies that will support the transition to a decarbonized electricity system by 2035 and energy sector by 2050.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.