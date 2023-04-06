Vice President Harris to commemorate Qcells-Summit Ridge Energy solar supply agreement

In what would represent the largest supply agreement to date for the U.S. community solar market, developer Summit Ridge Energy and module manufacturer Hanwha Qcells today announced a supply agreement for the procurement of 1.2 GW of Qcells modules to be deployed on Summit Ridge Energy community solar projects.
Qcells will supply 2.5 million solar panels which will eventually generate enough clean electricity to power 140,000 homes and businesses, including households in underserved communities, according to a White House statement.
Community solar results in an average of 10% in annual savings for customers and is a way for renters and those without access to rooftop solar to benefit from clean energy, the White House noted.
Vice President Kamala Harris will commemorate the Summit Ridge-Qcells supply agreement today during a press event at Qcells’ Dalton, Georgia manufacturing facility, with a livestream scheduled to begin at 1:50 p.m. ET.
In January, Qcells announced a $2.5 billion investment in Georgia to build a solar supply chain, the largest clean energy production investment in U.S. history.
The announcement is just one of the many investments we are seeing across Georgia to build our clean energy economy and invest in industries of the future. And the announcement is happening because of the actions the Biden-Harris Administration took to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and CHIPS and Science Act. This week, ABB and Kia made new clean energy and electric vehicle announcements in Georgia and partially attributed those investments to the Inflation Reduction Act.
Qcells’ total solar panel production capacity in Georgia is expected to reach 8.4 GW by 2024.
