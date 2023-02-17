Sunrise brief: Three global trends for solar in 2023 

Canadian manufacturer releases carbon-fiber solar panel for boats Lightleaf’s new 110 W PV module features monocrystalline solar cells from SunPower Maxeon, with 25.1% efficiency. It has a rigid carbon-fiber foam foundation instead of glass, and weighs just 2.5 kg.

EV charging network receives $7.4 million in federal funding An equitable clean transportation future includes expanding freight corridors and EV charging infrastructure in underserved communities.

$10 billion from the IRA to help clean up the industry The IRS released guidance on how it will allocate $10 billion to grow recycling facilities, re-equip industrial facilities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 20%, and establish new manufacturing facilities that reduce our carbon footprint.

Maryland bill to boost adoption of residential solar If passed, the bill would increase Maryland’s residential clean energy grant from $1,000 to $5,000 to boost adoption of rooftop solar, create local clean energy jobs, and help meet the state’s climate goals.

IRS releases guidance on low-income solar tax credit booster According to IRS guidance, 1.8 GW of solar is eligible for 40% and 50% tax credits via the IR, with the Low-Income Communities Bonus Credit Program.

Three global trends for solar in 2023 Component cost declines, local manufacturing and distributed energy are trending in the renewable energy sector this year.

McDonald’s signs on for 180 MW of Louisiana solar The restaurant giant signed a solar power purchase agreement equivalent to the energy demand of over 30,000 U.S. homes.