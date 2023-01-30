Sunrise brief: If approved, Ohio solar plant could be largest in nation

Also on the rise: Bipartisan group files to repeal solar tariff moratorium. Town recoups $2.3 million in back taxes with solar on a landfill. And more.

Shutterstock

Over $500 million in tax revenue expected from 800 MW Ohio solar project  The Oak Run solar project developed by Savion would create over 3,000 construction jobs and generate up to $504 million in tax revenue over its lifespan, 60% of which would fund local school districts.

Thin, lightweight coating protects perovskite solar in space An ultrathin coating protects a perovskite solar cell from the harmful effects of space and hardens it against environmental factors on Earth, according to a study by researchers at National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).

Town recoups $2.3 million in back taxes with solar on a landfill  CEP Renewables installs nearly 60,000 solar panels on former municipal landfill, transitioning previously unusable land into revenue-generating, clean energy asset.

Non-profit group to deploy 2.2 MW rooftop solar on D.C. houses  When complete, the non-profit, Enterprise Community Partners, will have more than 3,000 housing units with installed solar systems.

Bipartisan group files to repeal solar tariff moratorium  The tariff reaches as high as 250% of the cost of solar components shipped from four Southeast Asian countries responsible for 80% of the supply of solar in the US.

LG Energy Solution sees record profit in Q4  One of the leading global battery manufacturers, LG Energy Solution, announced an increase of 43% in revenue and nearly 60% in operating profit as it seeks to expand in North America.

Trade policy, supply chain murk waters for utility solar growth  A recent Wood Mackenzie report looks at trade, supply chain constraints, and equipment prices that curbed utility-scale solar installations.

 

