Mitsubishi to supply batteries to three energy storage projects in Southeast

Origis Energy announced it contracted Mitsubishi Power Americas to supply batteries for the development of three battery energy storage systems in the Southeast U.S. The projects total 150 MW / 600 MWh of capacity and will be co-located at solar facilities.

The projects will include Mitsubishi Power Emerald batteries and are planned to come online over the next two years. Origis has over 1.5 GW of operational and contracted projects in the region, and over 4 GW nationwide.

The grid-scale energy storage projects offer services like arbitrage, energy market participation, transmission and distribution deferral services, renewable capacity support, curtailment avoidance, grid frequency regulation, and voltage support.

“Storage of renewably generated power is an increasingly important grid asset,” said Kenneth Kim, vice president, engineering and strategy planning, Origis Energy. “By adding the BESS solution to these facilities, we increase the value of the asset, adding enhanced grid solutions to clean, cost-effective solar power.”

Origis Energy is headquartered in Miami, Florida. The company has 2.3 GWh of storage projects contracted or in negotiation with 13.7 GWh currently being developed. It operates in energy storage development, financing, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and operations, maintenance and asset management for investors and clean energy consumers.

In May, Origis closed a bundled $375 million credit facility that included both a letter of credit and equipment financing. Origis said it will use the funds to support the its growing pipeline of solar and energy storage projects. This oversubscribed round of funding was led by CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank, along with Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Nomura, Rabobank, and Santander. Latham and Watkins represented Origis Energy in the transaction and Norton Rose Fulbright acted as lender counsel.

The trio of Southeast energy storage projects will use Mitsubishi’s energy management system and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system to control charge and discharge cycles, monitor the system’s status, send alarms and alerts, and enable long-term data storage. The company has more than 2.5 GWh of utility-scale battery energy storage projects in various stages of deployment globally.

“The Emerald storage solution technology we’re delivering for Origis follows rigorous NERC CIP and IEC 62443 Security Development Lifecycle Process policy and processes aligned to industry best practices,” said Alejandro Schnakofsky, vice president of global strategy, energy storage solutions, Mitsubishi Power Americas.

“It is imperative in everything we do to protect energy systems and operators with the strongest level of cybersecurity possible,” said Schankofsky.

In July, module supplier Boviet Solar announced it entered large solar module supply deal with Origis Energy, providing its 550 W PERC monocrystalline bifacial double-glass PV modules for use in utility-scale solar projects across the United States. More than 700 MW of solar modules were contracted as part of the order, with delivery slated for 2023. The shipment includes Vega Series 550 W panels.