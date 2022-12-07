People on the Move: Solar Integrated Roofing, Pattern Energy, and more

Martin McDermut appointed Chief Financial Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation. Martin McDermut brings more than 30 years of broad financial leadership to SIRC, with a strong track record in strategic and financial planning, business development, mergers and acquisitions, and SEC reporting for NASDAQ-listed technology companies.

rPlus Energies announced Theresa Foxley as Chief of Staff. Foxley will take the role after spending the last eight years in statewide economic development. Most recently Theresa lead the Economic Development Corporation of Utah (EDCUtah) as its president and chief executive officer.

Hunter Armstead was named CEO of Pattern Energy. Armistead brings almost 30 years of diverse energy experience including various roles at Conoco-Phillips, Edison Mission Energy, and Babcock & Brown, previous to his time at Pattern.

“This is an extraordinary time for the renewable energy sector and the entire Pattern team is exceptionally well positioned to deliver on the opportunities ahead. Given his long history as a leader of this company, the strength of his commercial instincts, and his passion for Pattern’s vision, I believe Hunter is uniquely capable of leading this company in a way that provides consistency, continuity and leadership across the business both internally and externally,” said Mike Garland, current CEO of Pattern Energy.

Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Joel Link has been promoted to President, Development at Tenaska

Lesley-Anne Hoyle started a new position as Development Coordinator at BluEarth Renewables



Ernesto Cozadin started a new position as Director of Procurement – Operations at Innergex



Celebrating 10 Years as North America’s leading renewable energy executive search and staffing firm.



Solar Construction Manager | Washington, DC

Solar Construction Managers oversee and direct the construction of projects from conception to completion. As a critical part of the deployment team, you will monitor and drive the project to stay on budget and schedule while ensuring compliance with engineering design, safety, and applicable codes.

Responsibilities

Work closely with the Project Manager to direct construction workers, subcontractors, and vendors.

Monitor site safety

Review work progress on a daily basis, compared to overall project schedule, address course correction with workers, subcontractors, clients, and vendors as necessary.

Accept deliveries and inspect materials at project sites on a timely basis by the most effective, efficient means. Document and resolve issues.

Prepare internal and external reports pertaining to job status.

Plan ahead to prevent problems and resolve any emerging ones.

Respond to work delays and emergencies. Analyze and mitigate risks.

Comply with legal requirements, building and safety codes, and other regulations.

Interpret and explain contracts and technical information to coordinate with external civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, and roofing consultants and contractors.

Provide recommendations for continuous improvements in project designs, plans, processes, and deployment.

Collect commissioning and punch list data and provide contractors instruction on the proper method of remediation.

Ensure QA/QC documentation is completed on-site accurately and delivered to the project team.

Study supplier and subcontractor installation procedures and improve according to specifications.

Lead on-site meetings with clients, contractors, utility, and other stakeholders.

Initiate and maintain relationships with clients, building owners, contractors, and local community.

Secure permits from local authorities to commence site activities.

Ensure contractors meet the contractual conditions of performance.

Knowledge & Skills

Proven working experience in solar construction management.

Advanced knowledge of construction management processes means and methods.

Expertise in construction, particularly electrical work and safety management including OSHA, NFPA, National Electrical Code and incorporation of safety into the daily work routine.

Understanding of all facets of the construction process.

Desire to work on-site during construction phase.

Ability to read and understand electrical, mechanical, civil and/or architectural drawings.

Knowledge of commissioning requirements/procedures and ability to use technical equipment.

Knowledge of mechanical installations, roof repairs and lifting procedures.

Experience with project closeout and ability to recognize and prevent deficiencies during construction.

Certified or knowledgeable in Infrared Thermography of electrical equipment.

Knowledge in using I-V Curve Tracer.

Passion for sustainable power generation.

Experience & Education

Construction Management degree preferred, or equivalent experience Proven track record with 2-5 years of experience as a construction manager, with experience in renewable energy construction projects. Construction project management of Commercial and Industrial solar projects a plus. Project management certifications are an asset but not required (i.e., PMP or similar). OSHA 30 required



Apply here.