Sunrise brief: Solar-plus-storage SEIA code proposals for risk designation receive preliminary ICC approval 

Solar-plus-storage SEIA code proposals for risk designation receive preliminary ICC approval Without the SEIA proposals, solar-plus-storage projects would have needed to meet FEMA code S76-22 approval for Risk Category 4 , a risk category reserved for hospitals, fire, police and emergency services.

Post-election, four states now poised to speed renewables deployment Governors-elect in Maryland and Massachusetts aim to speed deployment of solar and wind power, while in Minnesota and Michigan, re-elected governors could submit their clean energy goals to legislatures with new Democratic majorities. Arizona might join the club.

FREYR plans the Giga America lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility in Georgia Leveraging SemiSolid battery technology from 24M Technologies, FREYR initially intends to produce 34 GWh with an investment of $1.7 billion.

PUC approves 15-year Minnesota Power IRP with 300 MW of new solar The approved Integrated Resource Plan more than doubles the amount of renewables to enter the energy mix to 1 GW from a prior proposal with 400 MW of solar and wind.

Due to forced labor concerns, U.S. ports have blocked over 1,000 shipments of solar components Panel shipments collectively worth hundreds of millions of dollars are blocked from entering the U.S. market as they have failed scrutiny under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, said Reuters.

California introduces rooftop solar net metering 3.0: An industry reacts Solar industry reactions to the revised NEM 3.0 proposed decision in California.