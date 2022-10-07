Sunrise brief: New York needs 20 GW of new renewables by 2030, plus transmission, says grid operator

The 6.9MW community solar farm located in Cattaraugus County New York is one of four fully operational projects in Nautilus Solar Energy’s newly completed 24.9MW portfolio.

50 states of solar incentives: Georgia The Georgia Public Service Commission recently approved an Integrated Resource Plan, which calls for retirement of all but two coal-fired plants by 2035 and replacing them with natural gas, renewables and energy storage.

New York needs 20 GW of new renewables by 2030, plus transmission, says grid operator Even adding 9.5 GW of renewables will increase transmission congestion, said NYISO, in a report that also called for development and commercialization of dispatchable emission-free resources.

Residential flow batteries and inverter updates from the floor at RE+ New products from many parties, some new and some very experienced, in the inverter and energy storage fields at the 2022 energy conference.

Inside the renewable energy Production Tax Credit (PTC) Solar is eligible for a production tax credit for the first time since 2006 under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Workforce training increases access to solar and jobs in Navajo communities Partnership between Gallup Solar and Lightstar Renewables to double the annual number of solar installations supporting Navajo communities for the next three years, plus increase opportunities for training and certification in solar installations.