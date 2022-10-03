Sunrise brief: The Inflation Reduction Act may exacerbate the lithium problem 

Image: RPI

The Inflation Reduction Act may exacerbate the lithium problem  The lithium battery production bottleneck will block the adoption of 350 million electric vehicles by 2040 unless supply chain constraints are removed.

How long do residential energy storage batteries last?  Multiple factors affect lifespan of a residential battery energy storage system. We examine the life of batteries in Part 3 of our series.

Solar to the rescue as part of Hurricane Fiona relief  Solar Landscape joins non-profit Let’s Share the Sun to provide solar to Puerto Rico community.

