Sunrise brief: The growing demand for automation in demand response

University of Arkansas signs on for solar A 25-acre solar farm developed for the Fayetteville campus will save money, reduce air emissions, and hedge against rising utility rates.
The growing demand for automation in demand response Where do you find yourself in the pursuit and support of a wind and solar power grid?
Nano-grid home runs solely on DC power A team of researchers at Purdue University are retrofitting a 1920s home to run completely on DC current.
Liquid metal long-duration storage to be demonstrated at solar test site Colorado utility Xcel Energy will test the use of Ambri’s energy storage technology at the Solar Technology Acceleration Center.
Engineering study begins for 500 MW compressed air energy storage project Hydrostor announced it has selected an engineering firm to provide front-end studies for a 500 MW compressed air energy storage project in California.
