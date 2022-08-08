Sunrise brief: Energy storage software provider posts 246% revenue growth 

High-performance aqueous calcium-ion battery Researchers from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in the United States have developed a special class of materials for bulky calcium ions, providing pathways for their facile insertion into battery electrodes.
Do we have enough engineers to conduct interconnection studies? As two regional grid operators have flagged a shortage of qualified engineers to conduct interconnection studies, pv magazine usa spoke with Kalyan Chilukuri, a vice president with Electric Power Engineers, about industry staffing challenges and measures that might help.
Green car dealership powered by green energy TC Chevy in Ashland, Oregon is installing pole-mounted solar on trackers manufactured locally by Stracker Solar.
Energy storage software provider posts 246% revenue growth Stem, provider of AI-backed energy storage software, posted record growth in Q2 2022.
University of Rochester partners with Amp Energy on community solar The University subscribed to six solar facilities and 1 billion kWh over the next 25 years.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.