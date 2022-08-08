Sunrise brief: Energy storage software provider posts 246% revenue growth 

High-performance aqueous calcium-ion battery Researchers from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in the United States have developed a special class of materials for bulky calcium ions, providing pathways for their facile insertion into battery electrodes.

Do we have enough engineers to conduct interconnection studies? As two regional grid operators have flagged a shortage of qualified engineers to conduct interconnection studies, pv magazine usa spoke with Kalyan Chilukuri, a vice president with Electric Power Engineers, about industry staffing challenges and measures that might help.

Green car dealership powered by green energy TC Chevy in Ashland, Oregon is installing pole-mounted solar on trackers manufactured locally by Stracker Solar.

Energy storage software provider posts 246% revenue growth Stem, provider of AI-backed energy storage software, posted record growth in Q2 2022.

University of Rochester partners with Amp Energy on community solar The University subscribed to six solar facilities and 1 billion kWh over the next 25 years.