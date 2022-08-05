Sunrise brief: Solar deployment to increase fivefold under Inflation Reduction Act

World’s largest underground hydrogen storage project Mitsubishi Power Americas and Magnum Development are set to begin construction on a 300 GWh underground storage facility in Utah. It will consist of two caverns with capacities of 150 GWh, to store hydrogen generated by an adjacent 840 MW hydrogen-capable gas turbine combined cycle power plant.
DOE offers $26 million to demonstrate that grid can run on clean energy The Demonstration Program intends to fund up to 10 projects that show how large-scale solar, wind, and energy storage can support the power grid by automatically adjusting to changing demand and disruptions.
Remote Yukon gold mine encampment now powered by solar and batteries The 27 kW solar array and 121 kWh battery bank were delivered via helicopter to the mine.
GameChange Solar to add 6 GW to its US manufacturing capacity The solar tracker manufacturer will begin operating a new manufacturing line somewhere in the Midwest in February 2023.
Princeton: Solar deployment to increase fivefold under Inflation Reduction Act US solar may deploy at five times the 2020 rate of 10 GW, reaching 49 GW annually by 2024, said Princeton in an analysis of the potential impact of the bill.
