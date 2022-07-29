Sunrise brief: Solar investment tax credit to be extended 10 years at 30%, per Inflation Reduction Act

Borrego spin off, ECP, rebrands as New Leaf Energy Solar and energy storage development business to operate as New Leaf Energy, an independent arm of ECP focused on distributed generation and utility-scale projects in the US.

Solar investment tax credit to be extended 10 years at 30% As written in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, the tax credit will begin at 30% and step down to 26% in 2033 and 22% in 2034.

Intersect Power places order for 2.4 GW of First Solar modules A long-time customer of First Solar’s, Intersect Power is expected to be one of the largest buyers and operators of First Solar technology by 2027.

As Texans are asked to cut energy use amidst a heat wave, solar and batteries step up The Texas grid is having energy supply issues as heat waves cause energy demand to spike. Rooftop solar and energy storage offer relief for homeowners and the grid at large.