Sunrise brief: Senator Schumer–Prioritize sweeping clean energy legislation

Senator Schumer: Prioritize sweeping clean energy legislation Passing the climate and clean energy jobs provisions of Build Back Better is our best chance to achieve the necessary reductions and avert climate disaster; we simply cannot wait any longer.

North Carolina court bars HOAs from banning rooftop solar The North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled to protect homeowners’ right to install rooftop solar, reversing an earlier Court of Appeals decision.

Constellation, Bank of America agree to 160 MW solar supply deal The agreement is expected to cover 17% of Bank of America’s global annual energy consumption and marks the latest in a flurry of supply deals for the 1.3 GW Mammoth Solar project.

First Solar lands order from National Grid for 2 GW of solar modules National Grid Renewables and First Solar have partnered on multiple projects in the past, including the 200 MW Prairie Wolf Solar Project in Illinois and the 275 MW Noble Solar and 125 MWh Storage Project in Texas.

Republican senators send letter of concern to Biden on solar tariff moratorium Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, and colleagues questioned the emergency declaration, which they said increases dependence on China and rewards unfair trade practices.

SEPA seeks nominations for 2022 Utility Transformation Awards Entries must fit within the criteria of innovation, collaboration, and replicability and are due by July 22.

Georgia solar project activated; 650,000 panels and batteries included A 195.5 MW solar, 40MW/80MWh energy storage project developed by RWE Renewables has reached commercial operations.