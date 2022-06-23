SEPA seeks nominations for 2022 Utility Transformation Awards

For the past 18 years, SEPA has presented its Power Players Awards to outstanding utilities, solution providers and individuals shaping the future of the solar industry. SEPA has reimagined the awards this year and renamed them the 2022 SEPA Utility Transformation Awards. These awards will recognize the specific projects, programs, partners, and individual leaders driving the utility industry’s transformation. In addition to these four categories, there is a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award
Entries must fit within the criteria of innovation, collaboration, and replicability as related to: expanding the integration of clean energy, distributed energy resources and/or furthering grid modernization efforts; working to make the smart grid more reliable, equitable, resilient, and clean.
SEPA will judge nominations based on the following criteria:
- Furthering progress to a carbon-free energy future
- Expanding the knowledge of and access to utility-scale clean energy and distributed energy resources
- Proliferating solutions that others can replicate
The deadline for submitting nominations is July 22, 2022, and utilities and industry partners do not have to be members of SEPA to receive an award. Winners will be announced in late summer, and will receive recognition at RE+ in September in Anaheim, Calif.
Click here to see a list of last year’s winners.
