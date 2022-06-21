Sunrise brief: Environmental group calls on PG&E to design grid around distributed rooftop solar

Power Factors acquires Inaccess The deals adds SCADA, power plant and battery control, and energy marketing offerings to Power Factors’ platform, and increases the company’s customer asset management portfolio to nearly 200 GW.
UFLPA implementation strategy could be best-case scenario for solar industry While just four solar companies have been identified to have their products barred from import into the US, applications of the Hoshine WRO could prove to be an everlasting headache for module imports.
Cold-climate heat pump efficient in -10 F weather Lennox developed the first prototype that achieved the DOE’s Cold Climate Heat Pump Technology Challenge’s standards about a year ahead of schedule.
$27 million in land lease payments for two solar facilities on public land The Bureau of Land Management has approved a 50-year “right of way” request for 465 MW of solar power in Southern California.
Environmental group calls on PG&E to design grid around distributed rooftop solar California utility Pacific Gas and Electric can save billions of dollars for its ratepayers while supporting the environment with a distributed solar strategy, said Environmental Working Group.
50 states of solar incentives: New York New York has steadily ranked as a top 10 solar market in the United States, buoyed by strong incentives and innovation.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
