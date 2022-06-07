Sunrise brief: Biden presses pause on solar tariffs

BREAKING: Biden Admin to pause new solar tariffs for two years The White House is expected to announce a 24-month tariff exemption on solar modules manufactured in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, while also invoking the Defense Production Act as a means to accelerate American manufacturing.

White House takes executive action to spur US solar manufacturing Concurrent with the two-year halt of solar tariffs on major Southeast Asian panels suppliers, the Biden Administration invoked the Defense Production Act and is using the full power of federal procurement capabilities to boost US-made solar.

Solaria settles patent claims against Canadian Solar According to the terms of the settlement, Canadian Solar agrees not to import shingled solar modules into the United States.

Butterflies, bees, sheep, and solar energy production can coexist EDF Renewables maintains a 23.4 MW agrivoltaic facility that supports local wildlife and agriculture. Since it was installed in 2009, the project pioneered efforts in supporting bees, butterflies, and sheep grazing.

Benefits to affordability of virtual power plants In this week’s look at virtual power plants, Jigar Shah explains their potential to further energy affordability – from participation in demand flexibility programs to the more efficient use of grid infrastructure and the deployment of ever cheaper renewable resources VPPs can enable.

Ranking the states of distributed solar The Institute for Local Self Reliance ranks states according to distributed energy resources per capita.

White House freezes solar tariffs: An industry reacts The decision has been nearly universally lauded across the solar industry, and thought leaders in policy, advocacy, and project development have chimed in with their perspective on the decision and its ramifications.