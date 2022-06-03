Sunrise brief: New York announces 2 GW of new solar across 22 projects

US Department of Energy launches partnership to speed interconnection A new partnership that engages grid operators, utilities, clean energy developers, regulators, and DOE’s national laboratories aims to lower costs and reduce wait times for utility scale solar projects connecting to the grid.
Wisconsin town sues utility regulator for approving a 300 MW solar farm The town of Christiana, population 1,235, is attempting to block construction of a what would be Wisconsin’s largest solar farm to date.
Empire State getting into solar development New York is seeking public feedback on its Build-Ready program as the state readies its first in-house developed solar power project for sale.
Ameresco to develop solar and storage project at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam The 42 MW solar and 168 MWh storage facility will help the Navy to make strides toward its goal of achieving 100% carbon-free electricity by 2030.
Solarcycle raises $6.6 million in funding to take solar recycling to the next level Renewable energy and circular economy investors include SolarCity founders, the former CEO/CTO of Sunpower, the Urban Innovation Fund, and Closed Loop Partners.
Retractable 1.2 kW solar awning for RVs Recent recipient of the German Innovation Award, the Xponent Power solar awning is a wind-resilient electricity producer for off-grid adventures.
New York announces 2 GW of new solar across 22 projects The awards represent the largest land-based renewable energy procurement in the state to date, and once installed, will bring the state’s renewable energy mix to 66% renewable, in pursuit of 70% by 2030.
