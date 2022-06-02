Sunrise brief: California “don’t tax the sun” rooftop solar rally today

Nautilus acquires 26 MW of Maine community solar The projects, split across two portfolios, were acquired from BNRG Maine and bring the company’s capacity of acquired and developed community solar projects within the state to more than 92 MW.

Not-for-profit community choice aggregator activates 73 MW solar project California’s East Bay Community Energy will purchase energy from the Idemitsu Renewables project.

Huge battery facility in Texas goes online Vistra recently announced that the DeCordova Energy Storage Facility in Texas is now operational, storing and releasing electricity to the ERCOT grid.

California “don’t tax the sun” rooftop solar rally planned In opposition to the proposed NEM 3.0, thousands of Californians are planning to gather in Los Angeles and San Francisco to submit comments to Governor Gavin Newsom and the CPUC at 10:30 am on June 2.

Trackers vs. the elements, part three: minimizing production losses In this three-part series, pv magazine will highlight some of the major obstacles faced when developing solar installations on single-axis trackers and see the different approaches that players in the industry are taking to neutralize each issue.

Solar panels keeping sheep fed during drought Two Australian farmers reported that their solar panels increased grazing quality during drought periods over a four year period, aligning with research suggesting solar panel microclimates might increase water retention, and grass production.

Investors are flocking back to natural gas, but renewables remain attractive EY’s most recent transactions in power and utilities report shows that while Europe is looking to fill a Russian-sized void in energy supply, renewables remain an attractive investment in the US.

SolSmart adds another 60 communities, helping to cut red tape and speed deployment of solar The Interstate Renewable Energy Council and the International City/County Management Association will share the $10 million award to update and expand SolSmart over the next five years.