California “don’t tax the sun” rooftop solar rally planned

This February, following several weeks of industry outcry, public protest, and political leader involvement, California’s Net Energy Metering (NEM) 3.0 was successfully delayed. NEM 3.0 was an anti-rooftop solar proposal that slashed the value for homeowners and sweetened the pot for the major investor-owned electric utility companies in California.
As originally proposed, NEM 3.0 would have cut the payments made by utility companies to rooftop solar owners for exporting their excess PV production back to the grid. EQ Analysts said the proposal would lead to a 57-71% overall reduction in solar savings for homeowners.
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) recently presented revisions, and the revised NEM 3.0 remains a utility-friendly, homeowner-unfriendly proposal. The revision includes new structures that cut home solar value, including a “glide path”, non-bypassable charges, and a tariff to boost community solar.
The newly-introduced “non-bypassable charges” would add $0.05/kWh to a customer’s bill, whether or not they own solar. These charges would apply to the electrons generated by the customer’s rooftop solar array and delivered to their own homes. Regulations make it very difficult, or even illegal, to disconnect from the grid entirely in many areas in California.
The revisited NEM 3.0 is met with heavy opposition from environmental groups, workforce and labor groups, solar industry advocates, and Californians who support personal choice and oppose electric utility monopoly. These groups are now organizing a rally to submit public comments to Governor Gavin Newsom and the CPUC.
The “Don’t Tax the Sun” rally is planned for 10:30 am on June 2. It will take place at Grand Park, Los Angeles, and the CPUC Building in San Francisco. RSVP links to the event, organized by the California Solar and Storage Association, can be found here.
Additionally, public comment can be submitted to the CPUC online by June 10th, by following this link.
What’s at stake?
California’s rooftop solar industry represents over 1.4 million homes, small businesses, and other structures topped with PV. The state accounts for 50% of rooftop solar installations in the United States, and of the 230,000 people employed in the solar industry, as many as 68,000 jobs are supported by the state’s rooftop solar business. The proposal is expected to do significant damage to this industry, which is largely made up of small businesses and local employees.
Based on California’s clean energy goals, as much as 28.5 GW of rooftop solar needs to be installed through 2045, according to Environment California. If all this capacity were instead installed on land, 148,000 acres would be needed to support it, an area about half the size of Los Angeles. Rooftop solar directly mitigates energy sprawl, the increase of land use dedicated to producing electricity.
Last month, Regulators from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) released a comprehensive report outlining the state’s path to carbon neutrality, and chief among the recommendations was support for solar, specifically rooftop solar. The NEM proposal is in direct contrast with CARB’s recommendations, said Environmental Working Group president Ken Cook.
“It is imperative the governor reject the plot by utilities to undermine one of the main pillars of CARB’s roadmap to ensure renewable energy is the dominant source of electricity in the state. Anything less would send a clear signal that felonious, corrupt companies like PG&E can decelerate California’s progress in addressing the climate crisis,” said Cook.
3 comments
My rooftop solar system allowed me to turn off my natural Gas fan forced furnace and use all electric heat. it also allowed me to use my Airtight wood stove less this past winter. Cleaner Air and less Fossil fuels with rooftop solar in California under NEM-2.0. With Natural Gas prices being 70% higher this year compared to last year, some people will want to install a wood burning stove to cut heating costs but what if they install solar panels instead? NEM-2.0 allowed that, NEM-3.0 would discourage that and lead to more air pollution from wood smoke not less. Fan forced gas furnaces are extremally inefficient compared to gas fired power plants that convert heat to work more efficiently. When a utility has the name GAS in its title like Pacific GAS and Electric or San Diego GAS and Electric, you know they make a big portion of their profits from Natural GAS sales weather to homes or their own power plants. The least we can do is make sure the most efficient use of that fossil fuel is used rather than the most inefficient.
There is huge oilfields west of Bakersfield along Route 33 if you drive throug , you will see well pumpheads nodding up down .. About half of them is not active probably because of depletion.. etc..
The oilfields are huge thousands of acres where you can put solar instead.. Replace the well pumps where they are depleteed over the years, all of them will be replaced with solar..
Why leave the oil infrastructure rusting ?/ Cut them down and recycle the valuable steel etc..
It is hot and sunny there most of the year.. it is devoid of wildlife already..
In adidtion, we can require the oil companies to clean up the depleted oil fields to make way for solar they can put there for themselves if they want to or turn around to sell to investors.. Last time I hear the oilfields is only 1/10th of its heyday.. it is depleted out already1
