Sunrise brief: New record for solar cell efficiency – 39.5% – built upon quantum wells

TVA completes 150 MW solar project for Meta The 150 MW Elora Solar project was developed by NextEra Energy Resources and will power operations at Meta’s datacenter hub in northwest Huntsville, Tennessee.

New record for solar cell efficiency – 39.5% – built upon quantum wells Using highly specialized materials that capture electrons in quantum wells, NREL set a new solar cell efficiency record.

Renewable energy and storage advocate, Glick, nominated for another FERC term President Biden’s nomination of the chairman, popular among renewable energy advocates, comes as the commission looks to finalize major reforms to its electric regional transmission planning and cost allocation requirements.

In a big win for solar, Arkansas judge upholds full rate net-metering and denies a grid fee In the Land of Opportunity, the Arkansas Court of Appeals ruled in favor of solar companies by upholding net metering compensation and simplified approval process for small systems.

Museum to spread solar energy savings to local nonprofits The Discovery Museum in Acton, Massachusetts installed an oversized solar parking canopy, which will deliver 50% of its generation to the museum, and 50% will be sold to local nonprofits at a discount.

Enphase Energy microinverter receives first UL interconnection certification The Enphase IQ8 Microinverter system certified to the new North American safety and grid interconnection standards for connecting solar inverters, energy storage systems, and distributed energy resources to the grid.