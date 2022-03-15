Sunrise brief: Earth’s total solar installed tops 1 terawatt

Construction complete for Colorado steel operation’s 300MW solar project The Bighorn Solar Project has been completed by McCarthy Building in partnership with project owner Lightsource bp.

Community Solar: Interconnection bottlenecks and other barriers to growth To achieve the DOE’s goal of powering the equivalent of five million households by 2025 with community solar and creating $1 billion in energy savings would mean an increase of more than 700% of installed community solar in the next four years.

Kentucky utility adds more solar as Solar Shares Program gains customers Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company begin construction on fifth section of solar facility that, when complete, will provide 4MW of electricity to Solar Share subscribers.

Humans have installed 1 terawatt of solar capacity, generated over 1 petawatt of solar electricity in 2021 The homo sapien species has installed its first terawatt of hardware on Earth to generate electricity directly from its local star.

MIT scientists develop PV cleaning system based on electrostatic repulsion Scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed a system that can be operated at a voltage of around 12V, with a 95% recovery rate for lost power after cleaning. The waterless system can be operated automatically via an electric motor.

Global solar drone data assessment shows rise in PV anomalies Over 20GW of solar array aerial visual data was processed by RaptorMaps, and roughly 2.6% of capacity was found to have anomalies that affect power production.