Sunrise brief: Earth’s total solar installed tops 1 terawatt

Construction complete for Colorado steel operation’s 300MW solar project The Bighorn Solar Project has been completed by McCarthy Building in partnership with project owner Lightsource bp.
Community Solar: Interconnection bottlenecks and other barriers to growth To achieve the DOE’s goal of powering the equivalent of five million households by 2025 with community solar and creating $1 billion in energy savings would mean an increase of more than 700% of installed community solar in the next four years.
Kentucky utility adds more solar as Solar Shares Program gains customers Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company begin construction on fifth section of solar facility that, when complete, will provide 4MW of electricity to Solar Share subscribers.
Humans have installed 1 terawatt of solar capacity, generated over 1 petawatt of solar electricity in 2021 The homo sapien species has installed its first terawatt of hardware on Earth to generate electricity directly from its local star.
MIT scientists develop PV cleaning system based on electrostatic repulsion Scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed a system that can be operated at a voltage of around 12V, with a 95% recovery rate for lost power after cleaning. The waterless system can be operated automatically via an electric motor.
Global solar drone data assessment shows rise in PV anomalies Over 20GW of solar array aerial visual data was processed by RaptorMaps, and roughly 2.6% of capacity was found to have anomalies that affect power production.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.