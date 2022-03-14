Kentucky utility adds more solar as Solar Shares Program gains customers

LG&E and KU’s Solar Share facility in Simpsonville, Kentucky is more than halfway subscribed and the fifth section is under development by Solar Alliance Energy. The new section will add more than 1,100 solar panels and will produce an additional 500-kilowatts of energy. The utilities will construct the remaining three sections planned for the site once they are fully subscribed.

Subscribers to the Solar Share program earn credits on their monthly bills based on their subscription level. The facility has been delivering clean energy credits to customers since 2019, having produced more than 4 million kilowatt-hours of energy. More than 2,800 customers currently participate in Solar Share. Watch in near-real time as the facility generates power through the utilities’ Solar Share live online dashboard.

“Our portfolio of tools and programs, like Solar Share, make it possible for customers to support renewable energy sources right here in Kentucky and the region,” said LG&E and KU Vice President-Customer Services Eileen Saunders.

The utilities are part of a commitment by parent company PPL to achieve net-zero carbon (CO2) emissions by 2050, with interim reduction targets of 70% from 2010 levels by 2035, and 80% by 2040.

The Solar Share program is available to LG&E and KU’s residential, business and industrial customers, providing them with clean energy for as little as 20 cents per day. By participating in the program, customers get the benefits from solar energy without having to pay the added up-front and long-term expenses that come when installing and maintaining a private solar system.

The utilities provides a Renewable Choice Calculator that lets customers explore available local and regional options. By providing basic information including customer type and average monthly bill, the calculator provides a solution for most customers equal to 100% of their power consumption for less than $1 per day or about 5% more on their monthly energy bill, according to the utilities.