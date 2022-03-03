Sunrise brief: Florida rooftop solar bills put 40,000 jobs and $18 billion in economic activity at stake

Florida rooftop solar bills put 40,000 jobs and $18 billion in economic activity at stake Two bills moving their way through the House and Senate of Florida threaten to slash the value of Net Energy Metering. The bills are being described as a knockout punch to the industry and have strong bipartisan opposition.

New York town plans floating-solar demonstration project Cohoes, New York’s $6 million floating solar project will demonstrate how municipalities can turn reservoirs into clean energy plants, while serving the needs of low-income residents.

SB Energy buys 1.5GW of First Solar modules The procurement will help SB Energy to meet the demands of the company’s 4GW solar and storage development pipeline in the US.

Three non-profits receive NREL support to help BIPOC houses of worship to go solar RE-volv, Green The Church, and Interfaith Power & Light to discover new approaches to solarize houses of worship in communities of color nationwide.

Verizon issues $1 billion green bond with proceeds going toward renewable energy investments The company is partnering with three minority- and women-owned firms as lead underwriters for this green bond, its fourth since 2019.

Arizona Senate controls the fate of Phoenix anti-solar rate Ending anti-solar rates in the Phoenix area depends on maintaining an Arizona law favoring competition in the electricity sector. The Arizona House has voted to end such competition, and the Arizona Senate could do the same.

Participate in the Solar Jobs Census 2022 The National Solar Jobs Census provides data on employment, workforce development, solar market trends, and more.