Participate in the Solar Jobs Census 2022

The annual National Solar Jobs Census is a compilation of the latest information on jobs, workforce development, and solar market trends, and you can take part. The Interstate Renewable Energy Council (IREC), publishers of this year’s edition, has issued a call for participation.

The confidential, voluntary survey is in two parts: The first part was prepared by the US Department of Energy (DOE) and will survey all energy industries. After completing this, solar and storage companies will receive a link to a shorter follow-up survey with questions specific to this sector.

Click here to participate.

The survey addresses businesses that research, develop, manufacture, install, or work with products that generate, distribute, or save energy. Eligible organizations include those involved in fossil and renewable energy production, energy efficiency products and services, motor vehicles, solar, wind, fossil, other energy sources, and energy-related products and services. Those who work for a clean energy firm should be receiving an email from the US Department of Energy with a link to fill out the survey. (If not, click on the link above.) Individual responses will not be published–it will be aggregated with other responses received to develop the survey results.

The survey is voluntary and can take up to 45 minutes (including any necessary preparation). Strong participation will help determine how investments of time and money should be made to support the industry and prepare the present and future labor pool.

The National Solar Jobs Census has been published every year since 2010 (first published by The Solar Foundation), and is considered the definitive measure of solar energy industry employment in the United States. The report charts the growth of the solar workforce alongside the rise of solar energy as a major contributor to the US energy supply and the economy.

This report tracks solar jobs data nationwide and in all 50 states. It features in-depth analysis on jobs by market segment, demographics, and workforce development trends. The most recent report, which was published last spring, was a collaborative effort between Solar Energy Industries Association, The Solar Foundation, and Interstate Renewable Energy Council (IREC). Primary data collection and analysis is performed by BW Research Partnership, an independent energy employment research firm. Following its merger with The Solar Foundation, IREC will publish the next edition of the Solar Jobs Census in early 2022. Previous editions of the report can be found below.