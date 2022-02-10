Sunrise brief: Another anti-circumvention case filed against Southeast Asian countries, said ROTH

Another anti-circumvention case filed against Southeast Asian countries, said ROTH Auxin Solar filed the anti-circumvention petition against Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Cambodia, said an industry note from Philip Shen, managing director at ROTH Capital Partners.

The new Terrasmart and its vision for the future of US renewables pv magazine sat down with Terrasmart President, Ed McKiernan to discuss the implications of the integration, ideas behind the new identity, and his company’s vision of their role in the US’ transition to renewable energy.

AES to use AI-enabled bidding software for solar and energy storage projects Fluence reports that the recent 1.1GW agreement with AES is one of the largest single procurements of AI-powered bidding software for renewables and storage assets by an independent power producer in the US.

People on the Move: Scout Clean Energy, PosiGen, QOS Energy, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

Xcel Energy to add 2.5GW of solar by 2030 In a unanimous vote, regulators have directed the utility to procure 2.5GW of new solar by 2030, establishing a stakeholder group to address energy equity, and requiring that distributed energy resources like solar be included in the company’s future resource plans.

T-Mobile, Nexamp partner on community solar T-Mobile has subscribed to 10 separate Nexamp solar farms representing more than 50MW of total project capacity across Maine, Massachusetts and New York, as the carrier looks to sustain its goal of sourcing 100% of its total electricity use with renewables.

Water-based electrolysis for green hydrogen earns funding Verdagy announced it secured a $25 million investment for its new electrolyzer technology.

ACORE calls for quick elimination of an anti-renewable rule in New England A plan by New England’s grid operator to extend the use of an “anti-renewable” rule would cause higher customer bills and delay states’ achievement of their renewable and climate goals, said the renewable energy trade group ACORE.