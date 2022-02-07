Sunrise brief: Biden extends Trump solar tariffs, with a twist

Solar-powered camper from Airstream is a two-wheeled electric car The camper can be driven and parked without the use of a car, is integrated with solar, and optimized for the electric vehicle revolution.
Biden administration extends Section 201 tariffs on imported CSPV panels and cells Today’s proclamation upholds the exclusion for bifacial panels and increases the annual tariff rate quota to 5GW for cells.
San José Clean Energy, Terra-Gen collaborate on solar and storage and time-based delivery The electricity generated by the Kern Solar and Battery Storage Project will be delivered to SJCE between 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. every day, in order to support grid reliability, reduce reliance on emitting plants, and combatting peak demand difficulties.
Maxeon 40-year solar panel warranty available in select markets The new warranty covers the SunPower Maxeon Interdigitated Back Contact (IBC) product line for product quality, power performance, and services in select markets for 40 years, through environmental stresses, wide-ranging temperatures, and more.
Nova Scotia government moves to stop net-metering fixed charge In a welcome ruling, the Nova Scotia government announced that it will protect solar homeowners and small businesses in the solar industry by stopping the fixed monthly charge proposed by Nova Scotia Power.
California NEM 3.0 delayed indefinitely The proposal, which came under fire from industry leaders, environmentalists, and working Californians, was called a rooftop solar-killing measure. Meanwhile, a new state board granted PG&E a provision to raise electric rates to recover its losses from the wildfires for which it was found liable.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
