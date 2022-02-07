RFP Alert: DTE Energy seeks 500MW of renewables

DTE Energy has released a request for proposals (RFP) for a total of 500MW of combined capacity of renewable energy, both solar and wind, with or without co-located energy storage. The projects must be ready to achieve commercial operations by 2023, to be interconnected with the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) grid.

The projects are planned to serve the MIGreenPower program, a voluntary renewable energy supply program that currently has as its subscribers 48,000 residential customers, 450 small businesses, and 35 industrial energy purchasers. The program allows customers to opt in for increased electric rates for an increased share of renewables in their energy mix.

Project bidders can register on the PowerAdvocate website and can attend a pre-RFP conference being held on February 15, 2022, once registered. Bids are due April 29, 2022, and the company said it anticipates executing contracts this summer.

The MIGreenPower doubled in enrollment for each of the past three years, driving more renewable energy procurement, said DTE. To date, customers have already enrolled in 1.8 million MWh, and DTE increased its renewable energy generation by 40% in 2021.

The company has additionally secured approval from the Michigan Public Service Commission to build a 20MW solar project in Ann Arbor. The project would join DTE’s portfolio of over 50 solar and wind projects, which represent about 15% of the company’s generation. DTE said it plans to double its renewable energy generation by 2025, investing $3 billion in renewable infrastructure in the process.

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) ranks Michigan 26th in solar deployment, with 599.4MW reported through Q3 2021. An estimated over 400MW was deployed in the state in 2021 alone, an indication that it may be yet another market set to expand rapidly. The state holds about 185 solar companies, including 65 manufacturers, 68 installer/developers, and 52 others, employing a combined total of 3,379 people.