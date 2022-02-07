Have you taken the EnergySage solar installer survey?

Now in its seventh year, EnergySage and NABCEP have once again partnered on delivering the annual Solar Installer Survey, the largest and most comprehensive business survey of solar installers in our industry.
This survey represents the largest and most comprehensive business climate survey of solar installers in our industry. In return for participation, all respondents will receive an advance copy of the detailed survey results. The questions in this survey are intended for sales professionals, business executives and owners of solar companies.
The survey will take approximately 15 minutes to complete. Please direct your installer colleagues to take the survey via this link.
By tapping a national network of participating solar installers, EnergySage has been able to bring some of the most up-to-date and insightful information on the residential solar sector through its installer surveys and market reports. EnergySage’s online platform offers home and business owners apples-to-apples comparisons of bids for PV systems from vetted installers.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.