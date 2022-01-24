Sunrise brief: Experts call for changes to NEM 3.0, calling it ‘Taxing the Sun’

“Taxing the sun”; experts call for changes to potential California rooftop solar-killing proposal Net Energy Metering (NEM) 3.0 is expected to crush rooftop solar as proposed. In an Environmental Working Group (EWG) webinar, experts debunked NEM’s assumptions, forecast the damage the proposal would cause to California’s environment and communities. The group issued a call Governor Newsom to shut down the proposal, which many are calling a “tax on the sun”.

Verizon, Leeward Renewable Energy sign two solar PPAs Part of a larger portfolio that also includes two wind projects, the solar installations have a combined capacity of 360 MW.

Six terawatt hours of energy storage needed for Zero Carbon Researchers suggest that by 2050, in a setting where 94% of our electricity comes from renewable sources, approximately 930 GW of energy storage power and six and a half hours of capacity would fully cover the United States’ demand for electricity.

Duke Energy launches ‘Bring Your Own Battery’ study for resilience testing in Florida Duke is working with Sunrun, Generac, SolarEdge, and Virtual Peaker to offer existing residential customers the opportunity to participate in the study.