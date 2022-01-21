Verizon, Leeward Renewable Energy sign two solar PPAs

Leeward Renewable Energy announced that it has entered into 15-year Renewable Energy Purchase Agreements (REPAs) with Verizon Communications, under which Verizon will purchase the energy generated from four of Leeward’s projects under development: Blackford County Wind, Horizon Solar, White Wing Ranch Solar projects, and an 80 MW wind project in development but yet to be officially announced.

Horizon Solar and White Wing Ranch Solar are a pair of projects currently under development in Texas and Arizona, respectively. Located in Frio County, Texas, just south of San Antonio, the Horizon Solar project will have a generation capacity of 200 MW. Construction of the facility is expected to begin in September 2022 and be completed by December 31, 2023.

Located in Yuma County, Arizona, just west of Phoenix, the White Wing Ranch Solar project will have a generation capacity of 160 MW. Construction of the facility is expected to begin in May 2023 and be completed by June 30, 2024.

Each of the solar projects will utilize First Solar modules, as Leeward has an existing solar supply deal in place with First Solar.

In January 2021, it was announced that First Solar would be selling a 10 GW utility-scale solar project platform to Leeward Renewable Energy Development for $261 million, which officially closed in April 2021. The deal included the Rabbitbrush, Madison, Oak Trail, Horizon, and Ridgely projects, all of which were in different stages of development and pre-construction at the time, and the 30 MW Barilla Solar project, which is operational.

Under the terms of the deal, Leeward also bought 650 MW of First Solar’s Series 6 PV solar modules for its additional development opportunities, while the project acquisitions brought with them purchase orders for 888 MW of Series 6 modules. Leeward’s acquisition also included 242 MW of Series 4 modules safe-harbored under the solar investment tax credit (ITC) program, 148 MW of which were previously booked.

Verizon and Leeward have an existing relationship through previously signed REPAs for the 196 MW Big Plain and 100 MW Oak Trail solar projects.