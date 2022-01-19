Sunrise brief: Supply chain constraints continue to drive up solar contract prices

Pulling fertilizer out of thin air with solar power Nitricity has put together an experimental plasma reactor that uses solar electricity to produce competitively priced, environmentally clean, nitrogen fertilizer. Their onsite fertilizer production eliminates emissions from transporting fertilizers, and provides a viable alternative to fossil consuming nitrogen fixation methods like the Haber-Bosch process.

CS Energy deploys over 150 MW of solar trackers in Northeast US The EPC firm deployed several projects, averaging about 25 MW, in a region that deploys tracker projects at a lower rate than the national average.

Solar Integrated Roofing announces seven acquisitions The solar power and EV charging installer expects to realize over $78 million in incremental revenue from the addition of EPC specialists, construction experts, roofing installers and more.

Supply chain constraints continue to drive up solar contract prices Supply chain disruptions, spiking commodities costs, land use permitting uncertainties, and overwhelmed interconnection queues are driving up PPA costs and making supply scarce, but new buyers could bring innovative solutions to alleviate this stress in 2022.