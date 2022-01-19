People on the Move: FlexGen, EdgeEnergy, Local Solar for All, and more

FlexGen has announced Aruna Chandra as Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Chandra joins FlexGen’s Leadership Team and will oversee many aspects of the company including driving overall commercial success and negotiating complex commercial agreements.

Chandra has 25 years of experience in legal practice and the energy industry. Prior to joining FlexGen, Chandra served as General Counsel and Vice President of Akula Energy Ventures, General Counsel of Seedco Financial Services, Vice President at EXL, and Senior Attorney at NextEra Energy.

EdgeEnergy announced that Jon Holland, the former CFO/COO for Laureti Mobility Group, will join EdgeEnergy as its new Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. Jon has been working closely with the company’s leadership team since December to ensure a smooth transition and establish strategies for the company’s growth in 2022.

Prior to joining EdgeEnergy, Holland was the CFO & COO for Laureti Mobility Group, headquartered in London and has scaled several early-stage EV charging companies through hyper-growth periods over the past 5 years.

A coalition of rooftop and community solar companies announced Phyllis Cuttino will lead its Local Solar for All (LS4A) campaign. Focused on creating a modern and equitable distributed energy grid, LS4A was incubated within Coalition for Community Solar Access and is comprised of CCSA, its members, rooftop solar and storage companies, and other NGOs. Cuttino has more than 15 years of leadership and experience directing federal energy and climate related efforts for organizations such as the Climate Action Campaign, Climate Nexus, and the Pew Charitable Trusts.

Most recently, Cuttino has been consulting on policy, advocacy, and communications for a variety of foundation, corporate, association, campaign, and university clients.

6K, a leader in the production of sustainable advanced materials for energy storage and additive manufacturing powders, has announced the appointment of Edward Liddy to its Board of Directors. The former Chairman of The Allstate Corporation and interim Chairman of AIG has joined 6K’s Board of Directors to aid in the preparation for rapid financial and commercial growth in both additive manufacturing and battery material markets Liddy’s breadth of experience as a Chairman, CEO and Board member for global organizations will provide 6K with invaluable guidance for investment and overall strategy for the company.

Liddy previously served on the boards of 3M Company, The Boeing Company, Abbott Laboratories and The Goldman Sachs Group, and is a current Board member of AbbVie.

Solid Power, a developer of all-solid-state battery cells for electric vehicles, announced its board of directors appointed Lesa Roe to the board, effective January 17, 2022.

Until December 2021, Ms. Roe served as the Chief Executive Officer and Chancellor of the University of North Texas System, where she managed three universities with a combined annual revenue of $1.3 billion, 14,000 employees and enrollment of over 49,000 students.

Greentown Labs, the largest climatetech startup incubator in North America, today announced the addition of four new members to its board of directors, Gilda A. Barabino, President of Olin College of Engineering and Professor of Biomedical and Chemical Engineering; Nidhi Thakar, Senior Director of Resource and Regulatory Strategy and External Engagement for Portland General Electric; Leah Ellis, Co-Founder and CEO of Sublime Systems (community board member); and Nisha Desai, Founder and CEO of Intention (community board member).

As community board members, Leah Ellis and Nisha Desai both represent current Greentown Labs startups and will act as a liaison between the board and the Greentown Labs entrepreneur community. Together, these four leaders enhance the collective expertise of Greentown’s Board of Directors as the incubator works to expand its reach and climate impact.

Green Lantern Solar, a renewable energy development and finance company focusing on commercial-scale solar PV and energy storage systems, announced Scott Buckley has been named President. Previously Vice President of Finance, Buckley will lead the company in anticipation of its ongoing, accelerating growth.

Buckley is a seasoned management professional who has held executive positions at ENPRO Environmental and Keller Williams Vermont. He also previously served as a board member for the Vermont Environmental Consortium. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Middlebury College and a master’s degree from Harvard University.

Ara Partners, a private equity firm that specializes in industrial decarbonization investments announced that James Wang has been promoted to Managing Director and Mary Kathryn Nommensen has been promoted to Senior Associate.

Wang joined Ara as a Principal in July 2018 and has been instrumental in transaction execution, sourcing, portfolio management, and investment realization. He has played a critical role in the firm’s investments in Centric Infrastructure Group, Priority Power, Path Environmental Technology, Anesco and Fluitron.

Nommensen joined Ara as an Associate in October 2020 and has played a key role in transaction execution and portfolio management, covering Repeats Group, Circulus, Anesco and Utility Global.

