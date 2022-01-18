Standard Solar acquires 2.9 MW community solar project in Maryland

A new community solar array will increase energy access and bring economic benefits, job creation, tax revenue and other tangible benefits to Carroll County, Maryland residents. Standard Solar, Inc., a specialist in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of commercial and community solar assets, acquired the 2.9 MW Klees Mill community solar project from developer partners Ogos Energy LLC and Earth and Air Technologies.

Maryland is currently receiving just under 4.5% of its electrical generation from solar and ranks 17th nationally. In May 2019, Maryland increased its renewable portfolio standard to requiring that 50% of the State’s energy come from renewable sources by 2030, with a minimum of 14.5% from solar power. Furthermore, it set a goal of 100% renewable energy by 2040 (Chapter 757, Acts of 2019).

The Klees Mill Community Solar project is a 2.9 MW ground-mount solar array in Sykesville, Maryland, featuring 7,344 solar modules. It is expected to produce 4,458,000 kilowatt-hours of solar energy annually, which is equivalent to offsetting the greenhouse gas emissions from 687 passenger vehicles driven for one year and the CO 2 emissions of 355,000 gallons of gasoline consumed annually. In addition to providing subscribers with cost savings, the solar farm will provide electricity to power about 400 homes annually.

Earlier this month, Standard Solar acquired a 28.5 MW commercial solar project in Idaho. In December, the firm announced the acquisition of three community solar projects with a combined 10 MW capacity in Oregon. And earlier that month, Standard completed a 3.3 MW solar project for school systems in Virginia. The project leveraged the Virginia Clean Economy Act, and is planned to provide over 50% of electricity needs to the school system.