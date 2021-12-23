Sunrise brief: Impactful solar policies at the state level in 2021

U.S. identified land that could support 100 GW of federal solar infrastructure About 1,400 square miles of public land could be leased by the federal government for solar development, which would effectively double U.S. installed capacity. The Bureau of Land Management took a first step, approving 465 MW solar, 400 MW storage in California across two projects.
Doral acquires Georgia solar project from Avangrid The 150 MW Brenneman Solar Project is being developed in Macon County, Georgia and brings Doral Renewables’ development pipeline to more than 5 GW.
BayWa r.e. donates to tornado relief projects in Kentucky Contributions support the Footprint Project, a nonprofit organization that is deploying solar trailers, palletized microgrids, solar generators and portable power stations to the tornado-ravaged area.
Beauty in design: Five solar PV projects that caught our eye in 2021 Beauty in design: Five solar PV projects that caught our eye in 2021
Toshiba claims 8.4% efficiency for transparent cuprous oxide solar cell The record efficiency was achieved by engineering the cell with reduced copper(II) oxide (CuO) and copper (Cu) impurities in the thin-film deposition. It showed an open-circuit voltage of 1.13 V, a short-circuit current of 10.63 mA/cm2, and a fill factor of 0.696.
