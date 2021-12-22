Doral acquires Georgia solar project from Avangrid

Doral Renewables LLC, the U.S.-based renewable energy development arm of Israel-based Doral Group, announced that it has acquired the 150 MW Brenneman Solar Project from AVANGRID, Inc.

The project is being constructed in Macon County, Georgia, located in the Southeastern Electric Reliability Council (SERC) energy market. According to Doral, the Project has secured almost 1,600 acres under long term leases with local landowners and has a signed interconnection agreement with Georgia Power. Once complete, the Project will produce enough electricity to power approximately 36,000 households.

Doral Renewables currently owns more than 5 GW of projects under development in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic US, including the Mammoth Solar project in Indiana, which recently celebrated the ribbon cutting of the project’s first phase. Mammoth Solar 1 is set to include 480 MW of capacity, and would be the first phase of a planned development that would cover more than 12,000 acres in Starke and Pulaski counties. Mammoth Solar 1 is expected to begin construction during the fourth quarter and reach commercial operation by the second quarter of 2023. It will sell energy into the PJM market. The project’s development timeline has not yet been shared. AEP Energy, a unit of American Electric Power, and Doral signed a long-term purchase agreement for phase one of the Mammoth project, which is set to clock in at 1.65 GW once completed.