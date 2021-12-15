People on the Move: Enzinc, Polar Racking, EnerVenue, and more

Enzinc Inc., an advanced battery technology developer bringing rechargeable zinc batteries to market, announced that former president of Robert Bosch GmbH’s Powertrain Solutions division, Stefan Seiberth, has joined its board of senior advisors. The announcement comes as the energy company continues to scale up its prototype zinc-anodes, moving from button cells to pouch cells. In his role as president of its Powertrain Solutions division, he led an 88,000-person global team that brought all the organization’s drivetrain competence into a single organization, including emobility for more than ten years. Later, he was chief of its Progressive Mobility Players team. He holds a Dipl.-Ing. degree from Stuttgart University.

Polar Racking, a leading supplier and manufacturer of solar mounting systems, announced that Dikran Ghorghorian will be joining the Polar Racking team as the new Director of Engineering. In this new role, Dikran will be responsible for planning and directing all aspects of engineering projects and ensuring they are in conformance with Polar’s established policies and objectives.

Dikran is a veteran in the engineering field, bringing with him over 27 years of work and management experience. Prior to joining Polar, Dikran was the Director of Engineering at Magna International where he drove the strategy, design, and development of solar tracker racking designs.

EnerVenue, a nickel-hydrogen battery startup, has announced Randy Selesky as its Chief Revenue Officer. Bringing extensive leadership experience working with battery storage and high-tech companies, Selesky will lead all commercial and sales initiatives at EnerVenue. Selesky has more than two decades of leadership experience working at both startups and Fortune 500 enterprises. He joins EnerVenue with recent experience driving battery storage adoption with Greensmith Energy Management Systems, where he served as the SVP of Global Sales & Marketing and helped build the battery storage provider into a market leader. Prior to Greensmith, Selesky was a senior executive for Rockwell Automation, where he provided the overall direction for the company’s Power and Energy initiative. Among his other industry experience are management roles at Enernet Global, EnerNOC, and GE.

Sponsored: Distribution Accounts Manager – San Francisco, CA

The Account Manager’s main function is to grow sales with existing distribution network and develop new distribution accounts. Current distribution mix includes Global, National Distributors and a large number of retailers and wholesalers. The different distribution networks require varying strategies considering product portfolio, pricing levels, incentives, training, logistics and inventory levels, marketing and on-site support. The Account Manager will develop and implement strategies in collaboration with the NA and Global Headquarters.

Responsibilities

Identify relevant distributors in North America and their market focus and segmentation

Full analysis of the core distributors including structure, sales concept, pricing strategy, logistics, competitive environment and fit for our products.

Develop targets for each distributor and strong tracking systems to measure progress and results.

Maintain and analyze distribution product portfolio, analyze trends and necessary adjustments to increase turnover of specific product groups.

Support creating, maintenance and record keeping of distribution agreements.

Create tailored introduction presentations for new distributors and training material for existing accounts.

Frequent event coordination to promote our products.

Strong data management skills to manage point of sales reports, forecasting and other KPIs.

Preparation of progress reports for weekly meetings and presentations to Senior Management.

Strong interpersonal skills and opportunity identification.

Excellent understanding of competitors and strategies for each.

Effective use of Dashboards and KPIs to measure progress and results.

Work with various stakeholders for local and global strategy Implementation.

Strong time management to efficiently cover the North American market and perform call reports, correspondence, and other admin duties.

Develop good communication and rapport with the decision-making personnel and with all staff at customers and headquarters.

Keep up with industry trends and new product developments. Keep management informed of competitive activity and business conditions.

Maintain a record of the location of all company property.

Assist in setting annual sales goals. Maintaining demanding, yet attainable making periodical adjustments.

Assist in setting sales policies and ensuring they are clearly understood, followed and consistently reviewed.

Mentor and managing distribution partners and be able to proactively evaluate their performance

Possess strong and logical decision making skills. Must display a willingness to take reasonable risks within the bounds of authority and accept responsibility for decisions.

Effectively communicate with the Sales Department, handle questions promptly and explain decisions thoroughly.

Attend networking events, tradeshows, webinars, expert panels, certification groups, publish white papers, and other marketing events.

Monitor social media platforms to ensure on-going compliance

Qualifications

Technical degree or Business degree, BS preferred

2+ years of successful distribution management experience.

Be a team player and a self- starter

use critical thinking and problem solving to resolve customer issues.

Travel

50% Expected within USA/ Canada

Occasional travel to Europe/Mexico

More information is available here.