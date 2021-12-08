People on the Move: Li-Cycle, Leap, Elevation, and more

Li-Cycle named Debbie Simpson as the company’s Chief Financial Officer, effective February 1, 2022. Simpson will succeed Li-Cycle’s current CFO, Bruce MacInnis, upon his previously indicated retirement and the two will begin working together immediately to ensure a smooth transition and succession. Prior to Li-Cycle, Simpson served as the CFO of Maple Leaf Foods and was the acting CFO of Vincor International Inc., a leading global producer and distributer of wines. Simpson holds her BA in Accountancy and Master of Science in Accountancy and Finance from the University of Stirling, Scotland.

Leap, an energy market access provider, announced the addition of David Brewster, co-founder of EnerNOC and sustainability-focused entrepreneur and investor, to its board of advisors. Brewster co-founded and scaled EnerNOC into the largest demand response provider in the world. The public company grew to approximately 1,500 employees and $500 million in revenue, before being acquired by Enel Group in 2017. As Leap’s advisor, Brewster brings deep expertise in launching and scaling market-based clean energy solutions.

Elevation, a fully integrated residential energy solutions company, has appointed Fred Tuomi, Andy Warren, Sean Breuner, and Jay McKee to their advisory board to further support its growth and expansion into the single-family rental (SFR) industry. Tuomi is a seasoned executive in single-family and multi-family real estate investment trusts, having served as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of Invitation Homes, the nation’s largest single-family rental company. As President of Arizona homebuilder Maracay Homes, Warren transformed the business into a homebuilding leader, and brings with him decades of residential real estate expertise. Breuner has been launching and scaling companies in real estate and technology for more than 15 years. McKee drove innovation in real estate through the founding of several successful companies including Lessen, GoodNight Stay, Vineyard Services, and Colony American Homes. McKee is an industry-wide leader in real estate services and provides a unique perspective on the operational needs within the SFR industry.

Sponsored: Product Marketing Manager – San Diego, CA

As Product Marketing Manager, you will drive the development of GTM strategy, sales enablement, and thought leadership strategy. Our energy solutions offer benefits that span from utilities to microgrids, advancing the world’s transition to sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy. Ideal candidates will have a passion and curiosity for technology and understand how AI/ML can help our customers be successful.

Responsibilities:

Create strategic insights into how we can impact potential customers. Collaborate with Product Management and Sales to develop targets, personas, and insights.

Develop product positioning and messaging that differentiates our products and services in the market. You’ll work with the field, partners, and analysts to position our products not only on a high level but also around individual new technologies or features that we bring to market.

Oversee and lead all external launch readiness efforts for product introduction. This includes assisting Marketing and agency resources with demand generation programs, Product Management with buyer and user journeys, and Customer Success, Sales, and Channel partners with required education programs or resources.

Deliver impactful customer and partner-facing product assets and collateral that support our key value propositions.

Deliver sales, partner, and user enablement tools to help with acquisition and sales conversion.

Oversee the monitoring and active reporting of the competitive landscape including SWOT analysis of key competitors.

Requirements:

5+ years of product marketing experience in an Enterprise B2B SaaS business

Managed 6+ major product launches, including defining and executing GTM strategy

Demonstrated experience and examples establishing product positioning and unique selling propositions

Sales enablement: Strong vision for what effective sales tools needed to support a product

Ideal Qualifications:

BS/MS in Business, Marketing or related field, or equivalent work experience

Certification in the Pragmatic Marketing Framework is desired

Previous Product Marketing for an enterprise-class product in focused on: electric utilities, microgrids, or renewable energy

Demonstrated international product launch experience

Experience working with trade and industry analyst firms such as Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Navigant, etc.

Familiarity with AI/ML development

