Sunrise brief: ACORE report finds room for improvement in how renewables are valued

Renewables deserve better approaches to resource adequacy: ACORE. A new report finds room for improvement in regional approaches to setting the capacity value of renewables and storage.

iSun invests in Encore Renewable Energy. The solar developer said the investment will increase iSun’s involvement brownfield redevelopment, dual-use projects, and emergent storage technologies.

Your next holiday package delivery could be solar powered. There is still much to debate over the benefits of moving a vehicle via solar, but the market has been getting creative and is evolving quickly.

Discovery boosts perovskite solar cell efficiency by up to 18%. Researchers said they achieved a new benchmark for 2D perovskite efficiency by discovering an effect whereby sunlight causes the material to contract, enabling greater efficiency.

U.S. decarbonization goals hinge on scaling up heterojunction cell tech. HJT technology could fill an innovation gap in the residential and commercial rooftop PV markets.

Next-generation solar technologies will drive a lower LCOE. FTC Solar’s Chief Technology Officer outlines how large-format, high-wattage modules and autonomous systems can drive down the levelized cost of energy of utility-scale solar power.

NextEra Energy sells a stake in a renewable energy portfolio for $849 million. The deal includes long-term O&M agreements for the solar, storage, and wind assets.

Sunverge and LG partner on residential virtual power plant project. The project is expected to evaluate time of use and real-time pricing signals, load shaping and shifting, and event-based demand response.

S-5! launches PVKONCEAL. The PVKONCEAL module skirt protects all of a module’s electrical components while maintaining sleek aesthetics for the lifetime of the installation.