Megawatt-scale, bifacial solar project enters service in Yukon, Canada

A 1.76 MW solar facility has entered service in Yukon, Canada, designed to supply power to the region as an Independent Power Producer (IPP).

North Klondike Solar, built by local developer Solvest, will sell its output to the Yukon region for the next 25 years.

The project features 4,000 bifacial solar modules, which produce electricity on both faces. In Yukon’s springtime, this is particularly advantageous, as most of the ground is covered in highly reflective snow, and the days are sunny and long. Solvest said bifacial panels offered a 9% boost in overall production when compared with monofacial options.

The modules face south, with a 30 degree tilt, and seven-meter spacing between rows. The foundation is built of iron piles driven 15 feet deep to support galvanized steel racking. The project is expected to produce 1.8 GWh of electricity, enough to power 180 homes per year.

Yukon’s IPP policy allows private businesses, communities, and First Nation Governments to build renewable energy projects and sell power directly to the grid.

The project was built in partnership with Yukon Development Corporation’s Innovative Renewable Energy Initiative (IREI), a program that offers funding for small-scale, community-led renewable energy projects. IREI offers funding up to 75% of expenses for a maximum of C$500,000 ($392,000) for emissions-reducing facilities that sell power to Yukon.