Sunrise brief: Florida bill targets solar net metering

Florida bill would cut solar net metering compensation. The bill would shift compensation rates to the utility’s avoided cost of generation, and open the door for a host of fixed charges aimed at solar.

As Maxeon waits on potential U.S.-based solar cell fab, it launches Air panels in Europe. Maxeon exec Mark Babcock joined pv magazine to talk about Maxeon’s Air solar panels, and the company’s possible U.S. manufacturing expansion.

Ohio regulators approve another 600 MW of solar. The projects include the 275 MW Cadence Solar Energy project, one of the largest projects to be approved for construction in the Buckeye State.

Megawatt-scale, bifacial solar project enters service in Yukon, Canada. The Solvest-developed 1.76 MW project will sell power as an IPP for the next 25 years.

Center notches 29.80% efficiency for perovskite/silicon tandem solar cell. The solar cell is based on a nanotextured front side and a back side with a dielectric reflector.