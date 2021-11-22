First Solar signs multi-year deals for 5.4 GW of modules

First Solar said that both Lightsource bp and bp placed multi-year orders for up to 5.4 GW combined of First Solar’s thin film photovoltaic solar modules.

As part of the deal, Lightsource bp and bp ordered roughly 4.4 GWdc of modules, with options for an additional 1 GWdc.

Lightsource bp agreed to buy up to 4.3 GWdc of modules for its U.S. utility-scale projects. Integrated energy company bp will buy up to 1.1 GWdc to power their projects being developed by Lightsource bp. Planned deployments for both companies include projects in Arkansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

The framework agreements are the largest in First Solar’s history, and will provide modules for delivery between 2023 and 2025. Under the agreement, First Solar has firm orders for 1.55 GWdc of modules in 2023, 1.3 GWdc in 2024, and 1.55 GWdc in 2025.

First Solar also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities to source electricity from generation assets developed, owned, and operated by Lightsource bp in Ohio, where First Solar has a major manufacturing presence. First Solar committed to powering all of its global manufacturing operations with renewable energy by 2028, with an interim goal of transitioning its facilities in the U.S. to carbon-free electricity by 2026.

Earlier this year, First Solar announced that it would invest $680 million to expand its U.S.-based PV solar manufacturing capacity by 3.3 GW annually, by building its third manufacturing facility in Ohio, near Toledo. The new facility is expected to be commissioned in the first half of 2023 and when fully operational will scale the company’s Northwest Ohio footprint to a total annual capacity of 6 GW.

In addition to its Ohio manufacturing facilities, First Solar also operates factories in Vietnam and Malaysia. It also announced plans to build a new 3.3 GW factory in India that is expected to be commissioned in the second half of 2023. With First Solar’s expansion in the United States and India and optimization of its existing fleet, the company anticipates that its nameplate manufacturing capacity will double to 16 GW by 2024.