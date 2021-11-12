Sunrise brief: Park your solar array here, Yale study says

Solar-covered parking lots could offer multiple benefits. Researchers from Yale found that parking lots across Connecticut could host 7 GW of solar capacity and produce 9,000 GWh of electricity in their first year of operation.

Mississippi utility plans for 1 GW of solar, renewables in five years. The plan calls for 500 MW of renewable energy by 2025, and another 500 MW by 2027.

NREL to evaluate AI energy management system for solar microgrid. A mountain home community will connect to the cloud based “foresee” platform.

Greenbacker acquires two community solar projects. The projects include 6.6 MW in capacity and are the third and fourth acquired by Greenbacker from ReneSola in Maine this year.

Commerce Department throws out anti-dumping petitions. The failure of the group known as A-SMACC to publicly name its members led to the decision, which was met applauded by SEIA.