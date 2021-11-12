Sunrise brief: Park your solar array here, Yale study says

Solar-covered parking lots could offer multiple benefits. Researchers from Yale found that parking lots across Connecticut could host 7 GW of solar capacity and produce 9,000 GWh of electricity in their first year of operation.
Mississippi utility plans for 1 GW of solar, renewables in five years. The plan calls for 500 MW of renewable energy by 2025, and another 500 MW by 2027.
NREL to evaluate AI energy management system for solar microgrid. A mountain home community will connect to the cloud based “foresee” platform.
Greenbacker acquires two community solar projects. The projects include 6.6 MW in capacity and are the third and fourth acquired by Greenbacker from ReneSola in Maine this year.
Commerce Department throws out anti-dumping petitions. The failure of the group known as A-SMACC to publicly name its members led to the decision, which was met applauded by SEIA.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.