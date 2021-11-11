Mississippi utility plans for 1 GW of solar, renewables in five years

Entergy Mississippi, a utility serving over 450,000 customers, announced plans to replace aging natural gas facilities with 1,000 MW of renewable energy, including solar, over the next five years.

The company said its new strategy is two-fold: boost renewable energy job growth in the state, and give Entergy customers price stability against volatile natural gas prices.

This level of capacity additions would increase the company’s total power generation portfolio from less than 1% to 17% in three years, and nearly 33% by 2027.

Entergy said it will begin issuing requests for proposals (RFP) for multiple projects starting in 2022. It will then face approval from the Mississippi Public Service Commission for review and potential approval later in the year.

“We look forward to working with the Mississippi Public Service Commission and Mississippi Public Utilities Staff to implement this plan, and with the Governor and the Mississippi Development Authority to spread the word to business leaders around the globe that this renewable power will soon be available in Mississippi,” said Haley Fisackerly, Entergy Mississippi president and CEO.

Entergy, in work with its partner Recurrent Energy, broke ground in August on a 100 MW solar facility in the state, enough to power 16,000 homes.