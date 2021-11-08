Sunrise brief: Which crops pair well with solar?

Which crops pair well with solar? Illinois study aims to find out. Rapidly falling price of solar panels has created an impetus for the construction of solar fields, which is often perceived as competing with crop production.

Solential Energy to bring floating PV to the Midwest. Solential said it is in final negotiations with a major Midwestern city to install the region’s first floatovoltaic solar system.

Ossoff bill would address rooftop solar’s cost burden on LMI people. The Clean Energy for All Homes Act would reduce the cost burden of installing PV and energy efficiency devices by allowing more taxpayers to receive a refund on qualified purchases.

OpenSolar updates 3D design and sales software. The company worked with PVEL and NREL to test and validate its free design product.

A Nor’easter blew through. Our solar guy climbed on roofs to see the results. Hurricane-force wind gusts hit New England during a late October storm, damaging at least one rooftop solar array and leading Commercial Solar Guy to offer a few pointers.

Startup Sunday: $13 million round for solar module-mounted storage. Also starting up: Shell buys a solar developer, and a New Mexico startup installs electricity producing windows using quantum dot technology.