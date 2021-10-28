SolRiver Capital acquires 53 MW solar portfolio

National solar investment fund SolRiver Capital inked another October deal, this time buying a portfolio of eight North Carolina solar projects that total 53 MW in capacity. The projects were acquired from Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.
Each project is expected to enter a power purchase agreement with local utilities. The projects are planned to produce power equivalent to the demand of 7,700 homes. SolRiver’s investment is expected to be in excess of $90 million, said the company.
This announcement follows the passing of the Energy Solutions for North Carolina act, which establishes a carbon emission reduction target of 70% by 2030, and carbon neutrality by 2050. SolRiver’s investment includes several Public Utility Regulatory Act (PURPA) projects, increasing the state’s renewable energy mix.
Last year, Duke Energy and the solar industry reached a series of agreements intended to speed interconnection for utility-scale solar projects, and reduce costs. The interconnection queue process was reworked, and a cluster study model was adopted.
SolRiver, founded in 2016, manages over 180 MW in capacity from 300 projects. In mid-October, the firm bought a set of utility-scale and community solar projects developed by Sulus Solar in Oregon. The company said it invested $52 million in the projects, the first of which is set to begin construction in spring 2022.
Earlier in October, the firm entered a virtual net metering agreement for a 3 MW solar project that powers a municipal wastewater treatment plant in Pennsylvania. The net metering program, authorized recently by the Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission, allows customers to offset on-site power consumption through solar PV generated on nearby land that is owned or leased by the same customer.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.